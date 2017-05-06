A minute with Eric Rick Kitas Businessman

Where do you live?

I live in Panthea in Mesa Yeitonia, Limassol.

Best childhood memory?

Visiting Movie World at the Gold Coast Australia in the early nineties.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Epsilon at the Limassol Marina. My favourite dish is crunchy miso tuna. I can’t stand trahanas.

What did you have for breakfast?

Porridge and eggs (organic)

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

A bit of both, some days I wake up at 5am and other days I go to bed at 5am

Best book ever read?

I prefer books about meteorology. My favorite is Essentials of Meteorology by Donald Ahrens

Favourite film of all time?

Seven. The last scene… when Brad Pitt… realises that it’s his wife’s head in the box!!! Shocking!!!

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

Two best holidays ever taken, one was a road trip from Milan to Switzerland with a three-day stop at St Moritz in the Alps. The view was incredible. It was March and there was still snow, the lakes were frozen. It was like in the Ice Age. The other was a boat trip in the Ionian Sea last summer. We came across a storm while out at sea. That was very exciting for me. But both trips were my favorite also due to good company.

My dream trip is to go tornado chasing in the US.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I listen to English music – a bit of house, R’n’B’, depending on my mood

What is always in your fridge?

You should ask what is never in my fridge which is milk. I stopped drinking milk years ago and it is the only thing missing from my fridge.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

A house on a mountain in Cyprus with a great view and a fire place. It’s not so much the size of the house but of the area around it that matters to me, as I want space to grow my organic garden as I do now.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My best friend Nicolas who passed away some years ago.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would have sex with the woman I love until I die.

What is your greatest fear?

I don’t have any fears.

Tell me a joke…

Why do kangaroos hate rainy days? Because their children play inside.

Eric’s weather website provides a daily forecast and other met info. www.kitasweather.com