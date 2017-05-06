Screening of local film for local cause

The feature film Boy on the Bridge by local director Petros Charalambous will be screened tonight at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol as part of the Cyprus Film Days Festival, before its run at K Cineplex.

This coming-of-age drama, which is Charalambous’ first feature film, is based on the novel The Land of The Golden Apple by Eve Makis. It is set in the 1980s in a seemingly idyllic Cypriot village where 12-year-old Socrates finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation. While he looks for clues to solve the murder, he exposes a dark family secret that changes his life forever.

After having its Cyprus premiere at the Cyprus Film Days Festival, there will be a special screening of the drama on Tuesday at K Cineplex in Engomi, Nicosia to help raise funds for The Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

Boy on the Bridge

Screening of the drama. May 6. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. €6. Tel: 25-343900

May 9.K Cineplex, Engomi, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €10. Tel: 77-778383