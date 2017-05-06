Our View: Auditor-general’s meddling is slowing down policy progress

AUDITOR-GENERAL Odysseas Michaelides, intoxicated by the positive publicity he has enjoyed, decided to censure and publicly embarrass another minister – the fourth since his appointment. After the ministers of interior, finance and education, he has decided communications and works minister Marios Demetriades has to be put in his place for interfering in the terms of the agreement for the privatisation of Limassol port.

Speaking to the House watchdog committee on Thursday, Michaelides said, “It is completely unacceptable for a minister to participate in committees dealing with tender issues, during the preparation of economic and technical conditions, on the same committee with civil servants no less.” The political authority and the administrative operation of the state should be separate, he decreed, taking a swipe at the government as well, by saying that the contract should not have been awarded by the council of ministers but by the special tender board, because tenders are not awarded by using political criteria.

The minister said that he became involved in dealing with certain critical issues in order to make the deal possible, which seems a perfectly reasonable explanation. We suspect that if civil servants were left to their own devices, without political guidance, they would still be preparing the terms of the agreement in 2019. Was the government obliged to wait for civil servants – renowned for indecisiveness, fear of responsibility and their inclination to waste time discussing minor details at sub-committees – prepare the contract in their own time?

Surely a minister’s job is to ensure civil servants complete a job assigned by the government on time, so that policy is implemented within the time-frame set by the government. If the minister’s assistance is required to speed things up it should be given, without fear of censure by the auditor-general. Michaelides seems to be on a mission to glorify civil servants – after all he is one of them – and present politicians as the root cause of all state services’ problems.

He has never leaked a report about civil servants’ blunders in administering tender procedures, which are regularly cancelled on appeal by the supreme court. Is that because politicians did not interfere in these procedures and Michaelides could not score points in public, as the scourge of ministers? Why has he not looked into civil servants’ inability to carry out a tender procedure that goes smoothly and is not overturned? Is it acceptable to wait 10 years before a government contract is finally awarded, or for a tender’s spec to favour a specific bidder?

When their public row started, interior minister Socratis Hasikos accused the auditor-general of paralysing government with his constant meddling in the decision-making process. Michaelides’ latest antics prove the point.