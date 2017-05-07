Altercation at Limassol ATM highlights security concerns

The following incident happened at 21:41:33 on May 2, 2017 while I was depositing 600 euros in cash into the Linopetra Bank of Cyprus ATM in Limassol, the one that takes cash directly.

A Russian customer happened to arrive right after the machine took my first 550 euros, and right after I deposited the next 50 euros he started to complain that other people were waiting. I told him to use the machine next to me on my right as no one was using it.

Right after I finished my transaction, quickly, and put my card back in my wallet and into my hand-held bag the situation escalated. There was pushing involved and he punched me in the face. I tried to control the situation and explained to him that he has to wait in line just like everyone else. He answered, “What line, there is no line?”

By that time his friend had come out of the car to continue with the bullying. I did not let the situation escalate further so I left and did not say a word.

The man that created this situation used the card in the same machine right after I was leaving the scene, so he is a client of Bank of Cyprus for sure because he wanted to use the machine that takes cash, not the other machine that takes envelopes. He explained why he did not want to use the other machine and wanted to use the same machine I was using.

Regardless, I suggest the bank send letters about the code of conduct.

May I also suggest putting more lights at these ATMs because they are dark and unsafe and perhaps increase the number of cameras looking towards the pavement so as to be able to see who comes and goes and who is waiting in line. The trouble I experienced happened just metres away from the ATM and I am not sure if the camera was able to capture it.

Name and address withheld