Anastasiades: the less said by Eide, the better

The less said by UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide, the better right now, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday, adding that the UN envoy should have learned from the experiences of his predecessors who had created problems within one community or the other.

Anastasiades expressed his regret that Eide appeared to be adopting positions from one side and said any intimidation or pressure when it came to the Cyprus talks would have the opposite effect.

Speaking on the sidelines of a charity basketball game in Nicosia, in which the presidential palace team was participating, Anastasiades was asked to comment on statements by Eide that he agreed with the position of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci that the UN could submit bridging proposals but it must be requested by both sides.

“In principle we particularly regret the fact that the special adviser to the secretary-general tends to adopt positions that are expressed from one side,” he said.

“We have said repeatedly that these talks are Cypriot owned. We do not want arbitration… this was an agreement… we do not want timetables and we constantly hear about the risks that may arise if the talks are prolonged,” said Anastasiades.

The president said he wanted “our friend Mr Eide to realise something… that intimidation achieves the opposite effect”. He then added: “The less said from his part, the better.”

Anastasiades said he did not wish to enter into a personal conflict with Eide but planned to write a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres drawing attention to statements that can cause mistrust or give the impression that the positions of one side was being adopted at the expense of the other.

