A hair salon in Limassol was completely destroyed in an explosion in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The blast occured at around 4am at the premises on Emmanuel Roidis Street. The salon was owned by a 50-year-old man.

Both sides and outside of the premises were destroyed in addition to the windows of shop next door and two cars parked outside the salon.

Police were searching for evidence at the building on Sunday morning. The salon was insured.