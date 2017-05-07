Drunk driver was almost eight times over limit

Drunk driver was almost eight times over limit

A 38-year-old driver who caused an accident in Limassol on Saturday evening was almost eight times over the limit, reports said on Sunday.

The accident happened around 7pm in the city when the drunk driver hit the back of a car driven by another managed 32, who was slightly injured from the impact.

Breathalyser tests showed the second driver had consumed no alcohol while the offending driver registered at 185mg, almost eight times the legal limit of 22mg, and he was arrested.

A subsequent blood test at the police station put the level at 143mg.

