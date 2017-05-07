Elam’s Limassol premises vandalised

The offices of far-right party Elam were vandalised late Saturday in Limassol.

An announcement on the party’s website condemned the attack. “The growing hatred for the movement and our members today turned into actions,” it said. “Terrorist acts will NOT silence the National People’s Front,” it added.

Elam urged political parties to condemn the attack and called on police to quickly investigate.

The incident follows an attack by some 20 black-clad and hooded men against a gathering of left-wing organisations at Limassol’s technical university the previous night for which several people have been arrested.

Two of the men had been identified by eye-witnesses as they had no hoods on. Both openly subscribe to far-right politics and have run for office on nationalist platforms, one with Elam in 2014 and the other in 2011 for a far-right movement that has since disbanded.

The 20-strong group carried wooden clubs and threw stones at the event’s attendees, slightly injuring four.

Around 100 people were attending the event, organised by the group We Want a Federation, which focused on the Left’s role in reunification and partition.