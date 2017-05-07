Man, 23, critical after quad bike collision

A 23-year-old man was in criticial condition on Sunday at Nicosia General Hospital after a collision between two quad bikes on the Ayios Theodoros-Pentaschinos road in Larnaca.

According to police, around 11pm on Saturday the 23-year-old from Ayios Theodoros collided with another quad bike being driven by a 37-year old from the same village who also had his brother, 15, as a passenger, and was coming from the opposite direction.

All three were taken to Larnaca hospital but the 23-year-old was transferred to Nicosia due to the seriousness of his head injuries. His condition is said to be critical. The other two were treated at Larnaca A&E and released.

None of the three was wearing a helmet.