Painting people and their places

Artist A Khattab will put his painting collection on display at Diachroniki Gallery in Nicosia as of tomorrow, showcasing people and their places.

Khattab, who was born in Nawa in Syria, moved to Cyprus in 1992. He studied Fine Arts at the University of Damascus from 1983 to 1989, concentrating on painting oils with a bold and free use of colour.

He worked in Syria as an art teacher, where he had four solo and numerous group exhibitions. A number of his works hang in company buildings and are also part of private collections in Cyprus, Europe, Arab countries, and other parts of the world.

People and their Places

Painting exhibition by A Khattab. Opens May 8 at 7.30pm until May 20. Diachroniki Gallery Ledras, 84 Arsinoes Street. Open daily: 10am-7pm except Sundays. Tel: 22-680145