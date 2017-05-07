Pair arrested with suitcases full of tobacco and cigarettes

Customs seized a large amount of cigarettes and tobacco at Larnaca airport late Saturday, they said.

During a routine check, they discovered 50kg of Golden Virginia in 50g packs and 80 cartons of 200 cigarettes each of Marlboro and Silk Cut in the luggage of a Turkish Cypriot British passport holder and a Slovakian woman. The flight was bound for Liverpool.

Unpaid taxes on the tobacco products, which customs established had come from the north of the island, amounted to 13,500 euros.

The two passengers were arrested and remanded on Sunday morning for two days.