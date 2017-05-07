Please recycle, litter can be dangerous to animals

Whatever food remained in this plastic jar was irresistible to a hungry young dog near Ayia Napa.

First spotted last Thursday, the dog emerged from a heap of roadside litter with the jar firmly stuck over her head, preventing her from eating or drinking and making breathing difficult.

Despite several attempts to catch her and cut the jar off, she remained free but hungry and thirsty over the weekend. Finally, she was caught on Sunday evening, dehydrated and weak.

The jar was cut off and, saved from a horrific and lingering death, the she is now recovering at Eleni’s Dog Shelter in Sotira. The pup has been named Zora and she is looking for a loving home.

If you can help, or donate some time/money to the Shelter, please call Eleni on 99 33 0108.

Mary Pryce, via email