Remand for two men in connection with Tepak attack

Two men aged 52 and 57 from Limassol, both associated with far-right political movements, were remanded by the court on Sunday for four days in connection with an attack on a left-wing event on Friday night at Tepak university.

Police asked for an eight-day detention order but after a three-hour hearing and after their lawyers had raised certain legal objections to the length of the remand order, the court ordered a four-day remand.

Police are investigating them on charges of conspiracy, rioting, assault and hate crimes. Both men openly subscribe to far-right politics and have run for office on nationalist platforms.

On Friday night, some 20 black-clad and hooded men with wooden clubs, harassed and attacked people attending a gathering of left-wing organisations at Tepak, slightly injuring four.

Around 100 people were attending the event, organised by the group We Want a Federation, which focused on the Left’s role in reunification and partition.

In a statement, left-wing activist group Granazi, one of the Tepak event’s organisers, said on Saturday that police had been informed of the event but took no precautionary measures.

Earlier, police had denied being informed of the planned event ahead of time.