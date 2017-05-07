Talks are trying to achieve too much too fast

With all the negative talk, why don’t both sides agree to recognise they are trying for too much?

The Greek side could recognise the north for a period of five years, providing all the Turkish troops and Greek troops were sent home and the crossing points manned by Greek and Turkish Cypriots customs officials.

Then the negotiating teams could concentrate on property issues, the missing, combining the utilities and helping the north to change their currency to the euro. At the end of the five years they could have a choice to return to today’s situation, agree to two states or full reunification.

Surely this would be better than trying to solve everything in one go. It’s too much for any side to cope with. Is it not better to try it in these stages?

Roy Webster, Oroklini