Our View: Anastasiades has recklessly broken his deal with Turkey

WHILE our politicians express their outrage about Turkey’s issuing of Navtex warnings, and the media carry speculative reports about the possibility of incidents instigated by Turkey in the sea off Cyprus during the summer, nobody seems interested in asking what caused a situation which could threaten stability in the region. This is because we can always blame Turkey for being an aggressive power which routinely engages in provocations against its small and weak neighbour. These assumptions suit our political leaders because they then never have to take any responsibility or blame for the part they play in creating the tension.

For instance, nobody has asked why Turkey’s response to the announcement of the third licensing round for oil explorations back in 2016 was relatively low-key. At the time, the Turkish foreign ministry issued a one-off statement, as it was expected to do, and forgot about the matter. This was very strange as Block 6, which Turkey has claimed as part of its continental shelf, was one of the three plots on offer. Ankara’s statement at the time said that “much of Block 6 seems to lie at the external borders of the Turkish continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean which is registered before the United Nations.”

Why did the Cyprus government include Block 6 in the third licensing round when it had been informed back in 2014 that this would be considered casus belli by Turkey? And why did Turkey do little more than issue a routine statement?

The answer can be found in a secret meeting in Davos in early 2015 between President Anastasiades and Turkey’s then prime minister Ahmed Davutoglu. At this meeting, the two agreed that the only way forward was a Cyprus settlement, which would open the way for co-operation on hydrocarbons. The US fully backed this understanding and, with the Cyprus talks between Akinci and Anastasiades that began in 2015 going well, the then vice-president Joe Biden rewarded Anastasiades. At a meeting in Davos in 2016 Biden informed Anastasiades that through the US administration’s intervention Turkey had lifted her objections to the licensing of Block 6. The expression of interest, submitted by Exxon-Mobil, in the third licensing round was part of Biden’s initiative.

Turkey only reverted to the old policy of Navtex warnings, sending out the Barbaros and the issuing of strongly worded – at times threatening – statements last month when it became apparent that Anastasiades was not interested in reaching a deal and was only prepared to engage in open-ended talks until the elections. After the April 2 dinner with Mustafa Akinci, at which the Turkish side made it clear that it wanted the process completed by June and before drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ was scheduled to begin, Anastasiades turned hard-liner and focused exclusively on the blame-game, making it obvious that he was working on a talks’ exit strategy.

It is incredible that Anastasiades could have thought he could get away with such brinkmanship. His judgement must be very poor indeed, or he is living in a fantasy world, if he thinks he can actually use the US and fool Turkey without there being any consequences for Cyprus. Back in 2015 he was in effect left to pursue his energy plans on the understanding that there would be a settlement and energy co-operation with Turkey. Having scheduled the start of drilling he has all but abandoned the peace process, not only pulling a fast one on Turkey, but also throwing into disarray US security plans for the region that are based on energy co-operation.

We are already seeing the consequences of Anastasiades’ irresponsible games. Turkey has issued several Navtex notices, has carried out naval exercises in Block 6 and has sent the seismic survey ship Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa south of the Karpas peninsula. Greece’s defence ministry claimed it had information Turkey could cause an incident in the sea off Cyprus, fuelling media speculation about trouble brewing. Espen Barth Eide added to the speculation on Friday when he issued a stark warning in an interview with Cyprus News Agency. “If there is a direct showdown over drilling, my worry is that it can be potentially more dramatic than in 2014, because the general mood in the neighbourhood is more dramatic,” he said. In 2014 Turkey carried out surveys in the Cypriot EEZ.

And how has Anastasiades managed the situation so far? He called a meeting of the Geostrategic Council he set up some time ago, as if that could give him any answers. And his spokesman has also engaged in the hollow rhetoric about Nicosia taking all necessary steps in denouncing Turkey’s provocation, implying that words of condemnation could stop Turkey. Meanwhile, according to a report in Friday’s Phileleftheros, the foreign ministry called in diplomats from the countries whose companies are involved in the surveys and drilling in the Cypriot EEZ to warn them of the dangers their citizens could face as a result of Turkish actions. Does he think these countries will send their navies to protect their citizens or apply pressure on Turkey to behave?

Anastasiades has caused this mess because he believed he could get away with fooling everyone. He cannot, but worse still, he does not seem to have a clue how to manage the dangers facing the country thanks to his reckless brinkmanship.