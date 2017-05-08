Baghdatis out, Nadal delayed in Madrid

Marcos Baghdatis has been beaten in the first round of the Madrid Open.

The Cypriot tennis star lost 7-6(1) 6-4 to big-serving Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Rafael Nadal meanwhile has asked to begin his participation in the claycourt tournament a day later than planned due to an ear infection, meaning he will face Italian Fabio Fognini on Wednesday.

Nadal is seeking a third consecutive claycourt title of the season after winning the Barcelona Open and Monte Carlo Masters but his preparation for the tournament in the Spanish capital has been interrupted by the infection.

“On Friday I woke up at three in the morning with pain, a discomfort I had never felt before,” the 14-time grand slam winner told a news conference on Monday.

“I went to the doctor and he told me I had an ear infection. It’s nothing important but it is bothering me, it has caused me headaches and I’ve been feeling dizzy.

“Today I felt better and was able to train well for two hours.”