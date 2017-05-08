Bases road closures on Wednesday

On May 10 between 4.30pm and 9.30m local roads will be closed in the area around the Curium Amphitheatre site within the Western Sovereign Base Area, it was announced on Monday.

This is due to the closing ceremony for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development annual meeting and business forum.

For security reasons, it will not be possible to drive through the Western Sovereign Base Area. Drivers must go around the base by using the northern motorway, the British bases said.

Local traffic will be very limited and road blocks will stop traffic heading east from the Episkopi military camp entrance and west from the outskirts of Episkopi village.