Cobalt adds sixth aircraft to fleet

Cobalt Air on Monday announced the addition of a sixth aircraft to the fleet.

“The new A320-232, already registered in the Cyprus Aircraft Register with the 5B-DDC number, bears the colours and the logo of the company and will be integrated directly into its flight programme in order to meet its increased demand for airline seats,” the Cyprus-based airline announced.

According to the company’s announcement the new plane landed at Larnaca Airport on Saturday and is expected to make its first flight in the coming days.

With the acquisition, the company aims to offer passengers a wider choice of destinations, it said.

“The vision of the company was and remains the emergence of Cyprus as a tourist destination throughout the year and the transformation of our country into a regional aviation hub,” Cobalt said.

On May 1, the airline started to offer direct flights from Larnaca to Beirut to travellers.

The company has also plans to expand its reach to destinations which are not directly connected to Cyprus such as China, India and USA.

The air carrier received its air operating certificate in May 2016 and started off with one aircraft, gradually increasing the number of planes, routes and flights.