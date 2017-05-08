‘Centre space’ pledge collective effort for change

The leaders of Diko, Edek and the Solidarity Movement, the parties of the so-called centre space, met on Monday to lay the foundation for their joint campaign for the 2018 presidential elections.

All three parties are backing Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos as their candidate. The meeting took place at the Solidarity offices in Nicosia.

All three party leaders, Papadopoulos, Marinos Sizopoulos who was overwhelmingly re-elected as Edek leader on Sunday, and Eleni Theocharous agreed to set up a team to prepare an election programme.

The ‘centre space’ is still waiting for the Greens to take a decision on backing Papadopoulos. While initially they wanted all five of the ‘inbetween’ parties to back the Diko leader, the Citizens’ Alliance has decided to run its own candidate, party leader Giorgos Lillikas.

In statements after Monday’s meeting, Theocharous spoke of the great potential of Papadopoulos’ candidacy.

“Nothing will be left to chance,” she said.

“We expect that other parties, citizens and organised groups will in time join our collective effort to change the policies in this country. We are not talking about a new strategy, but an actual strategy, because until now there has been no strategy to change.”

Papadopoulos reiterated the comment about his expectations that other groups and organisations would join with them “in the great effort for change”.

“Today we discussed the practical issues of the campaign and have agreed to the setting up of working group of representatives from the political parties for the preparation and drafting of the election programme, which will be ready as soon as possible,” he said.

Sizopoulos said the message from Edek’s elections on Sunday, in which he garnered 84 per cent of the vote, was that party members had given him a strong mandate to move forward with Diko and with Solidarity in backing Papadopoulos in order to take the country out from “the present catastrophic governance” both domestically and internationally on the Cyprus issue.

“We will follow this path without exception and it is very important that today we moved to the first practical steps on how to organise the best and most effective campaign,” he added.