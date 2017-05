A driver who was almost six times over the limit caused an accident in Paphos on Sunday evening.

The 56-year-old man was driving on the wrong side of Europa Avenue at around 9.10pm when two cars collided while trying to avoid him.

Nobody was injured in the crash but both vehicles were damaged.

A breathalyser registered the driver who caused the accident at 122μg, almost six times the legal limit of 22μg, and he was arrested.