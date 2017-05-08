Drunk-driver has licence taken away

A 56-YEAR-OLD male driver who was almost six times over the limit and caused an accident in Paphos on Sunday evening, was fined on Monday and his licence was taken away for four months.

The man was driving on the wrong side of Europa Avenue at around 9.10pm when two cars – one of them carrying an infant – collided while trying to avoid him. Nobody was injured in the crash but both vehicles were damaged.

A breathalyser registered the 56-year-old at 122μg, almost six times the legal limit of 22μg, and he was arrested and brought to court on Monday.

Court ordered that he paid a €1,150 fine, received five penalty points on his driver’s licence and had his licence taken from him for four months.