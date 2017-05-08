Limassol mayor condemns Tepak attack

Limassol Mayor, Nicos Nicolaides on Monday condemned Friday’s attack by far-right extremists against a gathering of left-wing organisations at Limassol’s technical university (Tepak).

“The episode at Tepak last week caused by hooded men at an event being held by the Left is totally unacceptable,” he said.

“They are damaging democracy and free expression of speech,” he said. “We all have to protect pluralism and democratic dialogue in our country, as well as the sense of security of citizens,” his written statement said.

Two men from Limassol, both associated with far-right political movements, were remanded by the court on Sunday for four days in connection with the.

Police asked for an eight-day detention order but after a three-hour hearing and after their lawyers had raised certain legal objections to the length of the remand order, the court ordered a four-day remand.

They are being investigated on charges of conspiracy, rioting, assault and hate crimes. Both men openly subscribe to far-right politics and have run for office on nationalist platforms.

On Friday night, some 20 black-clad and hooded men with wooden clubs, harassed and attacked people attending the gathering, slightly injuring four.

Around 100 people were attending the event, organised by the group We Want a Federation, which focused on the Left’s role in reunification and partition.

In a statement, left-wing activist group Granazi, one of the Tepak event’s organisers, said on Saturday that police had been informed of the event but took no precautionary measures.

Earlier, police had denied being informed of the planned event ahead of time.