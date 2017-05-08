Man arrested after injuring police officer

May 8th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he attacked and injured a police officer in Oroklini.

At around 8.30pm police were informed that a man was causing a disturbance at a block of flats in the village.

Officers went to the second floor of the building where they found the man who was shouting and who smelled strongly of alcohol standing in the hallway holding a kitchen knife.

He threw the knife on the ground but kicked the right leg of an officer who asked him to stop shouting.

The man was arrested and the police officer was taken to the first aid department of Larnaca General Hospital where it was found that his leg was bruised.

