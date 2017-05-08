Oman and Cyprus discuss strengthening economic ties

The chairman of the Consultation Council of Oman, Khalid Al Mawali and Speaker of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris on Monday ways to further strengthen economic ties between Oman and Cyprus.

The Omani delegation is on an official visit at the invitation of House.

The Council of Oman is a bicameral parliament, made up of the members of the State Council and the Consultation Council, It is considered to be the main Parliament in Oman

In statements after their meeting on Monday, speaking through an interpreter, Khalid Al Mawali said the visit was proof of the good relations between the two countries and would contribute to strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Syllouris described the visit as of special significance because it was first official visit from the Omani Consultation Council chairman. He said the two parliaments have very good political relations and discussed how to further upgrade them and examine the issues of the region. “We discussed how to make them [relations] more practical, for better economic, cultural and other cooperation,” he added.

Syllouris also thanked Oman for its donations in the field of health, culture and a patrol ship gifted to Cyprus by the Sultan last February.

Meetings have been arranged with local business people to show “that the House can too promote economic parliamentary diplomacy”.

Khalid Al-Mawali said that parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation contributes greatly in developing relations between the peoples in the economic, political, cultural and other fields.

He said that the Sultan of Oman`s donations to Cyprus took place as part of the Sultanate`s humanitarian policy. We consider it our duty to contribute any help we can where needed,” he added.