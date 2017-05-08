Pafos2017 bicommunal children’s exhibition at historic khan

A documentary which highlights a project combining both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot children’s work will finally be screened in Paphos later this month.

The event was initially postponed because of delays to restoration works at the event’s venue of Ibrahim’s Khan. The khan is a historic building in Paphos old town, Ktima, which will be used as one of the main venues for Pafos2017.

The documentary ‘Common Ground’ will have its first public screening at 8pm on Wednesday, May 17at the restored venue.

‘Common Ground’ is directed and filmed by Nicolas Iordanou and Sylvia Nicolaides and is based on a children’s bi-communal project which involves students from Kyrenia and Paphos. The project was created by Paphos-based artist Miriam McConnon.

“The aim of the project is to create a visual dialogue between Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot children through a series of art workshops where the children learnt about the unique Cypriot technique of cementography. They produced two public artworks, one displayed permanently in Kyrenia and the other on permanent show in Paphos,” she said.

Tereza Markidou assisted with the workshops in Paphos and Bahar Chirali facilitated the workshops in Kyrenia.

McConnon added that the main thread running through the project is exchange. The participating children didn’t meet during the project, but instead exchanged messages through short films, drawings and swapping stone and earth from their towns.

“They created the artworks with the earth, stones and drawings from the children from the other community, therefore leaving a part of Paphos in Kyrenia and a part of Kyrenia in Paphos,” said the artist.

McConnon added that ‘Common Ground’ captures the willingness of children to work together and also features interviews with the parents.

“It illustrates the importance and power of social interaction using art as a way to build trust and friendship for a future which brings the two communities closer together,” she said.

For further information: www.pafos2017.eu