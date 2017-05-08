Rejectionist parties join forces to condemn Eide

The rejectionist parties joined in the condemnation of UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide on Monday.

As they met to discuss their strategy for the presidential elections, the leaders of Diko, Solidarity and Edek urged President Nicos Anastasiades not to accept any new role for the special envoy in the talks that might be outside his current mandate.

Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos said Eide should not be allowed to submit new proposals and ideas that would open the way to pressure the Greek Cypriot side for new concessions.

“We hope that this time the president says what he needs to say clearly and not say one thing in public and another to the National Council,” he said.

Edek chairman Marinos Sizopoulos said the actions of Eide were not new and that Anastasiades had acted belatedly in criticising the special envoy. Edek had been warning the president for two years about Eide’s “unacceptable behaviour”, Sizopoulos said.

Solidarity’s Eleni Theocharous, and MEP, said Eide’s main goal it seemed was to persuade the EU to accept that Turkish nationals would be allowed the EU four freedoms post- solution.

“This is the major objective and it’s why we say that serving of Turkish interests should be stopped,” she said.