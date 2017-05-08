It smells like indie, funky spirit

The Greek singer/songwriter known by her first name Monika will entertain with her diverse sounds and very successful compositions in Limassol on Friday and Nicosia on Saturday.

The singer, who was recently the musical producer for the children’s theatre production To Kommati (The Piece) which is currently running in Nicosia, is taking a break from strange worlds and characters and is set to show the adult crowd just what she’s got.

Monika, who is just 31, has been hailed as Greece’s most promising young artist with her debut album Avatar being released in 2008. With this album, she introduced Greece to indie rock. Then came Exit in 2010 and Secret in the Dark in 2015 – which was recorded in New York.

But let’s rewind a minute, this maths student was on her way to getting a degree when she found internet fame on MySpace. Her love of The Beatles, The Arcade Fire and Leonard Cohen led her to discover her raw talent for song writing and performing.

The list of her accomplishments from then to now is huge, including original compositions for original stage shows and stage adaptations, and sold-out concerts as a solo artist and in festivals.

Monika

Performance by the Greek singer. May 12. Rialto Theatre. 8.30pm. Tel: 77-777745

May 13. Red Music Stage. 10pm. Tel: 99-059257