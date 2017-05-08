The sound of percussion in Limassol and Nicosia

Soloist Katarzyna Mycka (marimba) will join the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra for two performances under the name Percussion Sounds on Thursday in Limassol and on Friday in Nicosia.

The performances, under the baton of Michalis Economou, will include the pieces Polyosti, five dances for strings by contemporary Cypriot composer Evagoras Karageorgis, Violin concerto in A minor, BWV 1041 (transcr. for marimba) by JS Bach, Sugaria, concerto for marimba by Eric Sammut, and Mozart’s Symphony no. 36 in C major, K. 425, (Linz).

Karageorgis’ Polyosti dances (poly=many, osti=ostinato) are based on ostinati (repeating motifs) that are distributed to different instruments, creating harmonic sequences and melodic profusion. The work belongs to the composer’s second phase of experimentation with the technique of repetition, since his production of many such works during the late 1980s.

Bach’s violin concerto has been transcribed for marimba and follows the typical Italian structure of three movements arranged as fast, slow, fast. In the first and most dramatic movement, the demarcation of solo and tutti boundaries is done away with to offer something more than merely harmonic support in the solo areas.

Sammut’s Sugaria is a derivative of ‘sugar’, possibly an innuendo to the performer about the sweet tones that can come out of this exotic instrument. The piece premiered in Paris in 2007 and is a work in three movements, all featuring contrasting tone colours and a variety of styles.

The ‘Linz’ Symphony, which initiates the group of Mozart’s five great final symphonies, was written in just four days in 1783. It is Mozart’s first symphony work to integrate percussion instruments in all its four movements.

For all those wanting to go to the concert in Limassol from Paphos, there will be a free bus leaving from the Bus Station cafe at 6.45pm. Reservations should be made by May 9 by sending an email to andrewoliver9@yahoo.com.

Percussion Sounds

Performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and solist Kataryzyna Mycka. May 11. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12/7/5. Tel: 22-463144

May 12. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/7/5. Tel: 22-463144