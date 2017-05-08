Two men linked to Marie’s abduction released

Two men, both aged 44, believed to be involved in the abduction twelve days ago of four-year-old Marie Eleni Grimsrud were released on Monday after court rejected a police request to renew their remands.

A 46-year-old man from Paphos, arrested on Saturday, was remanded on Monday for eight days in connection with the same case.

The two released men are the alleged coordinator of the abduction who is from Tseri, Nicosia, and who was arrested on April 27, the day of the abduction, and a taxi driver arrested three days later. He is believed to be the one who picked up the kidnapped child and an adult the day the incident took place. Both men’s remands had been extended last week but court rejected a third extension.

The four-year-old was snatched outside her kindergarten in Dasoupolis, over a custody dispute. The girl’s mother Eleni Ioannou, 48, said that two hooded men snatched Marie Eleni outside her kindergarten in Dasoupolis and drove off, while a lawyer for the girl’s father, Norwegian national Torkel Grimsrud, 49, said that the father took the girl himself.

Police believe the first man they arrested organised the kidnapping for a fee from the girl’s father. The taxi driver has told police that he picked up a foreign man, aged about 50, and a little girl aged four or five, and transported them to the Tseri area where they got into a car with tinted windows and were taken to Peristerona. From there, it is believed that they crossed to the north.

Another suspect, a 49-year-old woman from the Netherlands, who is believed to be the one to have arranged the taxi transport, was arrested a week ago and has already been remanded in custody for eight days. Her remand expires on Wednesday.

Three more people were arrested but released as police found nothing incriminating against them.

According to the mother’s lawyer the child always lived in Cyprus after her birth, and Marie Eleni spent time in Norway with her father who also paid frequent visits, but that in October, 2015, during a brief visit, he announced to the mother that he was keeping the child in Norway and took away her passport.

Ioannou reported the case to police in Cyprus and sought a Cypriot court order for the child’s return. Marie Eleni returned to Cyprus and has been living with her mother since.

The father had initiated several legal proceedings in a bid to win custody but Norwegian courts rejected him, pointing out they had no jurisdiction, the lawyer said.