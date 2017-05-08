Spokesman: current climate cannot produce results (Update 1)

The letter President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to send to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will mainly address the threats posed by Turkey but also the unhelpful stance of the UN envoy Espen Barth Eide, Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Monday.

Anastasiades made reference to both on Sunday, criticising Eide for being in a hurry, for taking one side’s positions at the expense of the other, and for ignoring Turkish threats to Cyprus’s energy plans.

“The letter to the UN Secretary-General will mainly address the threats posed by Turkey,” Christodoulides told Cybc. “In this context, reference will be made to Mr Eide’s statements. Let’s be realistic, 27 UN special advisers have passed through during the history of the Cyprus issue. No one was completely satisfied with all of the 27. What is important is to set up the framework of the special adviser, where criticism is needed and so that the mistakes of the past are not repeated like in 2004, with our own consent, which led to the well-known results.”

The spokesman was referring to UN bridging gaps during the Annan plan negotiations which was rejected in referendum by Greek Cypriots who saw the UN proposals as outside interference.

“We are in a crucial phase of the negotiations and we see the UN Secretary-General’s special adviser adopting in his statements the same intimidation we hear daily from the Turkish side,” said Christodoulides.

“We know that negotiations are not being conducted in a particularly good climate. Instead, they are conducted in a climate that cannot in fact produce results.”

He said Eide, instead of criticising the daily threats by Turkish officials, “basically invokes them to indirectly criticise the Republic of Cyprus’s energy plans”.

Instead of criticising the threats that could lead to a crisis and the termination of negotiations, he said the UN envoy was using them to publicly to exert pressure on the Greek Cypriot side.

“No one can view this approach as constructive,” the spokesman said. “Those who are not critical are responsible because in fact, if we do not criticise, we encourage such actions.”

Christodoulides said the Greek Cypriot side had also seen Eide’s statements on “a strengthened role for the UN”, which he said was something Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci was asking for and which Eide agrees with.

“This has already been discussed and it is clear that there is no such prospect,” said the spokesman.

He said even the UN Secretary-General had clarified that the UN does not assert that it should have such a role while Eide appeared to be encouraging it.

“We are in a critical juncture. We have critical and sensitive issues to discuss and the climate is not the best because of Turkey’s actions,” he said.

He added however that the president remains at the negotiating table because the Greek Cypriot side wants to see progress. But Eide’s statements were not helpful.

“The role of the UN is clear and the SG has made it clear that the UN does not claim a role of arbitration. But we see that the special advisor adopts a different line. Threats are invoked to the implementation of the Republic of Cyprus’s energy plans or in view of the presidential elections to be held in 2018.

Asked about the new ideas that Eide is due to bring from Guterres, Christodoulides said from the information the government has, there is nothing specific on matters of substance.

A new meeting of the negotiators of the two sides will take place on Tuesday as players gear up for a week of contacts.

Eide is expected to arrive on the island early in the morning of May 10. On the same day there will be a meeting between Anastasiades, Akinci and the head of the permanent structural reform support group of the European Commission Marten Verwey to discussion Turkish Cypriot harmonisation with the EU acquis

EU President Jean-Claude Juncker’s representative for Cyprus, Peter Van Nuffel will also be in Cyprus for contacts on May 10 and 11. On Thursday the leaders are due to meet as part of their scheduled negotiations. Another meeting is set for May 17.

On Sunday, Anastasiades expressed his dissatisfaction with Eide and said on Sunday, that the UN envoy should have learned from the experiences of his predecessors who had created problems within one community or the other.

Anastasiades said he did not wish to enter into a personal conflict with Eide but he wanted to draw Guterres’ attention to statements that could cause mistrust or give the impression that the positions of one side was being adopted at the expense of the other.

He said what interests him to know is whether the secretary-general believes the talks were being conducted under threat because this would be “unthinkable” and a violation of international law.

At the same time, he went on, the special adviser is preoccupied with meetings, to bring about a new date for a multilateral conference in Geneva.

Anastasiades said at this point that he did not oppose a multilateral conference, since it is there that Turkey will have to provide answers on security and guarantees and the withdrawal of troops.

“He (Eide) is in a hurry, as he was in the past. And I had warned him that this will only bring about disappointment among Greek Cypriots,” he said.