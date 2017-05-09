Burglaries in Oroklini net total of nearly €30,000 in cash and jewellery

Jewellery worth around €7,000 was stolen from an Oroklini residence on Monday night, police said.

A 53-year-old man told police the items were taken between 6.40am and 2.40pm. When officers examined the scene they found that the aluminium balcony door at the back of the house had been forced open with a screwdriver.

There was no alarm system or video surveillance camera.

Another robbery in the same area came to light on Monday. More than €22,000 was stolen from a house in Oroklini between November 2016 and April 15, a man reported to police on Monday evening.

The 54-year-old said he had kept the money in a bag underneath a bed.

Police officers found no evidence that the residence had been broken into.

The theft was not covered by insurance.