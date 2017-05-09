EBRD events to begin ahead of official opening

The annual meeting and business forum of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) began on Tuesday in Nicosia and go on until May 11 with theme ‘Targeting Green and Inclusive Growth: Meeting Regional and Global Challenges’.

This is the first annual conference of an international financial institution in Cyprus and government representatives, business people, civil society organisations, experts and international and local media are attending.

During Tuesday’s first day, there will be panel discussions, with one of set to be held in the north on ‘Making Green Growth Work for Women’. The discussion will be followed by an award ceremony for individual and companies whose work contributes to the promotion of gender equality.

At 2pm there will be a symbolic basketball event with young players from the north and south of the island, attended by EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades and UN Special Representative of the Secretary General Elizabeth Spehar.

The official opening of the annual meeting will take place Wednesday at the Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia, with the Opening Session of the Board of Governors of the Bank.

During the annual meeting there will also be presentations about the business opportunities in countries-members of the Banks including Bosnia and Herzegovina ,Egypt , Georgia, Greece, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Ukraine.

As host country, Cyprus will take the opportunity to present itself to the business community in a special event, which will be opened with keynote addresses by Chakrabarti and Georgiades. Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis will also speak at the presentation.

Chakrabarti will inform the press of the results of the Governors’ Meeting in his traditional media briefing on Thursday May 11. On the same day, there will be a panel discussion on green growth, concluding with EBRD Sustainability Awards which recognises achievements on sustainable energy, climate change adaptation, environmental and social best practice; and environmental and social innovation.

The Bank will also launch its first Inclusion Strategy with a press conference.

Media representatives will also have the chance to visit Kourion and an EBRD-financed photovoltaic project in Pera Chorio Nisou.