Eide has ‘utmost confidence from Guterres’, UN says

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late Monday that the special adviser for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide continues to do his job with the utmost confidence from UNSG Antonio Guterres.

The Spokesman was replying to a question at the daily briefing about remarks made by President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday suggesting Eide’s recent comments have been unhelpful to the talks’ process by appearing to take the positions of one side over the other.

“The role of any envoy mediating between two parties is a challenging one. Mr Eide continues to do his job with the utmost confidence from the Secretary General», Dujarric said.

Asked if the UNSG was concerned by the fact that Anastasiades’ criticism follows similar criticism by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, that Eide was aiding the Turkish side’s stance, Dujarric said: “I will leave the analysis to you and those following the issue longer than I have. What is clear in this process, we see comments criticising the work of the envoy from various parties – various sides. It comes with the work of being an envoy mediating.”

Anastasiades on Sunday expressed his regret that Eide, appeared to adopt positions expressed by one side in Cyprus at the expense of the other.

The president of Cyprus said Eide “is not paying attention to the threats against the Republic of Cyprus and the climate of mistrust that is caused by the various Navtex [issued by Turkey], and the presence of Barbaros”, the Turkish research vessel sailing off Cyprus` coast.