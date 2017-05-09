Emma Watson got special treatment at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 27-year-old star became the first-ever winner of a gender-neutral Best Actor award for her performance in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ – but an insider has claimed Emma was told of her success in advance, thereby affording her the chance to deliver her speech about equality.

The source told The Sun newspaper: “It was clear she knew she’d win – she’d written and rehearsed her speech. No other winner had the same treatment.”

During her acceptance speech, Emma – who also serves as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Women – praised MTV for introducing a gender-neutral award.

She said: “I feel I have to say something about the award itself.

“The first acting award in history that doesn’t separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience. MTV’s move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone. But to me, it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. And that doesn’t need to be separated into two different categories.”

Emma also admitted that the award is “very meaningful” to her.

She explained: “Empathy and the ability to use your imagination should have no limits.

“This is very meaningful to me – both to be winning the award and to be receiving it from you … in such an inclusive, patient and loving way. Thank you so much.”

She said, too, that her on-screen character Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is the essence of “diversity”.

Emma explained: “[Belle’s] curiosity and passion for knowledge and her desire for more in life were ground for alienation.

“I loved playing someone who didn’t listen to any of that. I’m so proud to be part of a film that celebrates diversity, literacy, inclusion, joy, and love the way that this one does.”