May 9th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Nicosia to switch to Led street lights

Nicosia Municipality is planning to spend €2.3m to replace street lights with Led lamps in a bid to cut costs by around 50 per cent, it emerged on Tuesday.

The local authority has invited tenders for the replacement of 7,295 conventional lamps with Led.

The competition includes maintenance for 10 years.

Led lamps have a greater lifespan and electrical efficiency than incandescent lamps. They are also more efficient than fluorescent lamps.

With the replacement, the municipality expects to cut its cost of street lighting down by half.

Part of the project would be mapping the capital’s lighting fixtures and subsequently connecting them to a geographic information system, designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage and present spatial or geographic data.

The tender deadline is July 10. The results will be announced in October. The contracts are expected to be signed in November. The replacement and trial run is expected to be carried out within eight months of the signing.

