Photos depict the face of belief

Still on in Limassol and soon to be relocated to other cities is the outdoor photography exhibition Belief by renowned Israeli photographer Natan Dvir.

The exhibition, organised by the Embassy of Israel in Cyprus in collaboration with BPRarts Art and Cultural Management, captures what belief looks like. It is still one of the basic, most significant and profound factors defining and shaping individuals and societies alike. No matter where you come from or your cultural background, we all lean on belief to provide us with a sense of community, belonging, safety and understanding. But it also has a flip side, belief may also provoke hatred, separation and aggressiveness.

In the artist’s own words “the information revolution has shortened distances between people, enabling interactions never before possible. Yet, even in these exciting times, belief continues to be one of the basic, most significant and profound factors defining and shaping individuals and societies alike.”

In this exhibition Dvir depicts Israel in the light of the long and complex history of its social and ethnic pluralities. Holy sites situated throughout Israel are what make this physically small country very important for Jews, Christians, Muslims and many other religious groups.

With his photographic eye, Dvir explores the various ways in which cultural communities practice their beliefs, the places their beliefs take them to and the scenes in which they take place with his photography. His fascination with the extreme situations people reach in defence of their beliefs is also shown in these images, which were not merely taken to document an event but rather to promote self-reflection, since the viewers can relate to the images on a more universal level.

The exhibition in Limassol will run until May 15, then it will move to Nicosia from May 16 until June 4, Larnaca is next from June 9 to 27 and lastly it will be in Paphos from July 1 to 12.

Belief

Photography exhibition by Natan Dvir. Until May 15. Afxentiou Square, Limassol. Tel: 22-369524. May 16 until June 4. Town Hall Square, Nicosia. June 9-27. Finikoudes, Larnaca. July 1-12. Town Hall Square, Paphos