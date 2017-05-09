Two remanded after tobacco haul at airport

A British-Cypriot man and a Slovakian woman have been detained in connection with the possession of a large quantity of contraband tobacco and cigarettes, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The pair were arrested at Larnaca airport at midnight Saturday during the routine luggage inspection before their departure for Liverpool.

Customs said they seized 50 kilos of tobacco – 1,000 50-gramme packages – and 80 cartons containing 200 cigarettes each.

The contraband, worth €13,500 in taxes, had been brought into the Republic from the north, customs said.

The pair were remanded in custody for two days on Monday.