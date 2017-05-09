Two remanded after tobacco haul at airport

May 9th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Two remanded after tobacco haul at airport

Larnaca airport

A British-Cypriot man and a Slovakian woman have been detained in connection with the possession of a large quantity of contraband tobacco and cigarettes, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The pair were arrested at Larnaca airport at midnight Saturday during the routine luggage inspection before their departure for Liverpool.

Customs said they seized 50 kilos of tobacco – 1,000 50-gramme packages – and 80 cartons containing 200 cigarettes each.

The contraband, worth €13,500 in taxes, had been brought into the Republic from the north, customs said.

The pair were remanded in custody for two days on Monday.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information
Boat