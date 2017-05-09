Underwater beauty in paintings

Artist Keith Walker’s paintings play with the shapes and images water and light create in the collection Underwater Sunlight, which will be presented at Technopolis 20 cultural centre in Paphos on Friday.

The collection brings to the surface the artist’s study of underwater sunlight on the human form and how it transforms it into other detached shapes and patterns. Although Walker has touched on the theme before, this collection includes the pregnant form and mother with child, which allow us to see the transformation of the woman’s body during pregnancy. This image of mother and child also gives the viewers a great chance to celebrate motherhood as Mother’s Day is coming up.

Most of the recent work has been carried out in acrylic paints from photographs taken by the artist underwater, in an impressionistic/expressionistic style.

Walker studied Fine Art in the UK in the 60s and graduated with an Art Teachers’ Diploma from Southampton University. He moved to Cornwall in 1974, where he learnt to sail and scuba dive, this became the start of his love with the sea. He also had the opportunity to work with other artists in their Newlyn and St. Ives studios, long associated with the art scene worldwide.

He first started taking underwater photographs in the 80s but it wasn’t until he went digital at the beginning of the new millennium that the full potential of his chosen subject became clear. He has always enjoyed working from the nude and placing it in water, therefore allowing the scattered surface sunlight to describe patterns across the form. This style of working falls into what he calls the “decorative” category.

Underwater Sunlight

Painting exhibition by Keith Walker. Opens May 12 at 7pm until May 19. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. Monday – Tuesday: 10am – 5pm, Wednesday – Saturday: 10am – 1pm. Tel: 70-002420