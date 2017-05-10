Further arrest for Tepak attack

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attack last week against a group of people attending a gathering of left-wing organisations at the University of Technology (Tepak) in Limassol slightly injuring four.

The suspect had been wanted by police in connection with the case.

On Friday night, some 20 black-clad and hooded men with wooden clubs, harassed and attacked people attending a gathering of left-wing organisations at Tepak. Around 100 people were attending the event, organised by the group We Want a Federation, which focused on the Left’s role in reunification and partition.

Two men aged 52 and 57 from Limassol, both associated with far-right political movements, were remanded on Sunday for four days in connection with the same case.