Booze truck stolen, torched in Paphos

Police are investigating an incident of theft and car arson in Paphos.

Around 6am, a 45-year-old employee of a company selling alcoholic beverages reported to police that between 8pm on Tuesday and 5am on Wednesday unknown perpetrators broke into the warehouse of the company in the Paphos region and stole a truck which had been parked outside the building and contained a large quantity of alcoholic beverages.

A little earlier, police officers had found a truck destroyed by fire under a bridge on the old Limassol to Paphos road.

They found that the vehicle which had been torched was the same that was stolen from the company.