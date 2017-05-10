Call for bands to perform

If you are part of a band but you haven’t had the chance to showcase your talent yet, then get ready to send your application off to participate in the Unity Fest in June.

The open call, which closes on May 18 at midnight, is for bands who want to participate in the inter-communal music festival which will take place at the moat area of the Ledra Palace Hotel on June 27.

The Unity Fest aims to bring together Cypriot youth across the divide with the power of music and hope. This coming together will highlight their similarities and common interests, help them overcome any prejudices they may have and therefore enable them to work towards a culture of peace in Cyprus.

The application form can be found at www.facebook.com/unityfestcy. Together with the application form also send a video demo of three songs (15 minutes maximum) to unityfest@outlook.com.

The bands that will be chosen to perform will have promotional support from Unity Fest plus a place on the festival’s poster. But that is not all, all bands will also have the chance to win a €200 voucher for music purchases, 30 per cent discount on music purchases of up to €500 and two hours of free band practice for Unity Fest in a studio in Nicosia.

You will also have the chance to play on the same stage as guest stars Gadjo Dilo and Fikri Karayel.

Unity Fest Open Call

Open calls for bands to participate in the festival. Send a completed application form (from www.facebook.com/unityfestcy) together a video demo of three songs (15 minutes maximum) to unityfest@outlook.com by May 18 at midnight. Tel: 99-386454