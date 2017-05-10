Committee sets out police undercover operations

Police will be able to operate undercover only in connection with serious crimes, and adequate measures will be taken to prevent endangering themselves, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Wednesday.

Speaking after a session of the House legal affairs committee, which discussed a bundle of government bills reforming police laws, Nicolaou said the bill legalises the activities of undercover police, even though they are already admissible in court.

“This bill safeguards members operating undercover, fleshes out the manner in which authorisation for undercover operations is issued, introduces the requirement for participants’ consent, and limits the scope for sting operations to the investigation of crimes punishable with at least three years in prison,” he said.

“Further, members of police are afforded protection from potential consequences of their undercover action, as well as the opportunity to testify anonymously. These are procedures acceptable not only by our courts, but internationally.”

The minister said that Wednesday’s session reaffirmed the co-operation between the justice ministry and the legal affairs committee, as well as the need to push the bundle of government bills through as soon as possible, in light of the recent report by criminal investigators, which showed that “without the required legislation we cannot effectively investigate or tackle corruption in the police force”.

Asked whether the bill includes clauses designed to protect undercover police when they are found at risk, Nicolaou said that, in case their identity is compromised, police can, first and foremost, recall them from the operation.

“And if they find themselves in violation of the law due to the operation assigned to them, they will enjoy the state’s safety net,” he noted.

Nicolaou gave the example of an undercover policeman in the past, who committed a felony in the course of the operation, with the charges subsequently suspended by the attorney-general.

“This legislation will protect members operating undercover, after they have received the necessary training – which is available now, too, in England, Germany, and the USA, so that members can learn how to carry out their duties and protect themselves,” the Justice ministry said, noting that sting operations involve many dangers.