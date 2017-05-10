Cyprus through to Eurovision final

Cyprus's Hovig performs the song "Gravity" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Cypriot performer Hovig on Tuesday night secured his place in the Eurovision Song Contest final after claiming the ninth slot.

Ten countries out of 18 made it through from the first semi final, held in Kiev, Ukraine.

Hovig presented the song Gravity, a lively number that saw him falling into the arms of his backing dancers.

The second semi-final will be held on Thursday and the final on Saturday, both of which will be broadcast live on CyBC.

The song was commissioned from popular Swedish musician Thomas G:Son.

The young Armenian singer made headlines when he reached the final stages of the Greek reality talent show X-Factor and has seen his musical career surge since.

