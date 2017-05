Larnaca side Ermis had six points deducted on Wednesday after it was implicated in match fixing for the second time this season.

The team was found responsible for suspicious betting activity in relation with an April 22 fixture against Doxa, which finished 5-1 for the latter.

The deduction won’t affect the team’s standing in the league.

The penalty is part of stricter measures put in place by the CFA to tackle match fixing.