Fresh remand rejected for third suspect in Marie abduction

A 49-year-old Dutch woman who was remanded last week in connection with the abduction of four-year-old Marie Eleni Grimsrud some two weeks ago was to be released later on Wednesday after her remand expired, police said.

The four-year-old, who is still nowhere to be found, was snatched outside her kindergarten on April 27 over a custody dispute. The girl’s mother Eleni Ioannou, 48, said that two hooded men snatched Marie Eleni from outside her kindergarten in Dasoupolis and drove off. A lawyer for the girl’s father, Norwegian national Torkel Grimsrud, 49, said that the father took the girl himself.

On Monday two more suspects, both aged 44, were released after court rejected police request to extend their remands. The two men are the alleged coordinator of the abduction who organised the kidnapping for the girl’s father and a taxi driver believed to be the one who picked up the kidnapped child and an adult right after the abduction. The Dutch woman, who was arrested last week, is believed to be the one to have arranged the taxi transport.

Police said on Wednesday that investigations are continuing into the three suspects even though the court did not deem their further detention necessary.

In the case scientific tests – currently underway – yield evidence further linking them with the case, they can be called in for questioning or re-arrested, police said.

A fourth suspect, a 46-year-old man from Paphos, who was arrested last week for the same case, was remanded for eight days. His remand expires on Sunday.

The 46-year-old appears to be the driver of a car spotted on CCTV footage as being at the same time and place as the taxi that is believed to have transferred father and child from Dasoupoli to Tseri. From there they reportedly got into a car with tinted windows and were taken to Peristerona, and from then on it is believed they crossed to the north.