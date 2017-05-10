Increased dust as temperatures soar

As temperatures soared to 35C inland on Wednesday, the labour department also warned of increased levels of dust in the air.

The public, and especially vulnerable groups, were urged to avoid going outdoors until dust levels abate.

The average hourly concentration of dust particles with a diameter less than 10 microns (PM10) in the atmosphere increased to between 50μg/m3 and 72μg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic metre).

It is therefore expected that the average value within 24 hours will exceed the limit value of 50 μg/m3 set under the relevant legislation.

“Due to the small size of particles and the possible negative effects on human health, members of the public, particularly vulnerable population groups – children, the elderly and the sick – are advised to avoid spending time outside,” the department said.

According to the met office the dust will subside later in the day but is expected to return on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to plunge by five degrees celsius on Thursday, to 30C inland and around 26C in the coastal areas, but from Friday are expected to rise again. By Sunday it will be expected to reach the same levels as Wednesday, 35C inland and 28C to 29C in the coastal areas.

These are about 5C higher than the average seasonal of 29C inland and 26C in the coastal areas.

More information and real-time updates as regards dust may be found at www. airquality.dli.mlsi .gov.cy