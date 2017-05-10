Justin Bieber’s gig in India is set to break ticket sale records

The 23-year-old singer is poised to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (10.05.17) as part of his Purpose World Tour and the event organisers are pulling out all the stops for Justin’s impending show.

Arjun Jain, promoter for the event and managing director of White Fox India, shared: “We haven’t cut corners on this show. In terms of ticketed events, this is the biggest show not only for my company but in the history of India.”

Arjun has remained tight-lipped about Justin’s specific demands while on tour, but he has promised to do everything he can to ensure the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker feels comfortable during his stay in the country.

He said, according to CNN: “Everything he’s wanted we’ve made it available, except for a few things that weren’t available for which we got substitutes.”

Arjun revealed the promotional company has already arranged for Justin to visit some of India’s most well-known landmarks, while he has also promised to treat the singer to some delicious Indian food.

He explained: “We’ve arranged sightseeing and a Maharaja sit-down dinner with different flavours of India because he loves Indian food. We wanted to host a couple of parties for him at celebrities’ houses and have got offers to host him there.”

The organisers have also promised to keep Justin safe during his time in the country, revealing he will be closely watched by security personnel while he continues his Purpose tour.

Hemant Nagrale, the Navi Mumbai police commissioner, recently said: “Over 500 police personnel and 25 officers would be deployed for security.”

What’s more, Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, is set to receive a necklace decorated with diamonds and rubies from designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, while Justin has been promised personalised jackets and hoodies from his hosts.