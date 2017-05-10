Kelly Clarkson to be a judge on ‘American Idol’

The 35-year-old singer is rumoured to be the broadcasting company ABC’s first choice to join the critiquing panel on the talent contest this year as they are believed to have expressed “serious interest” in the musician after she won the programme in 2002, according to TMZ.

However, the ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ hitmaker is reportedly not interested in joining the pop star search programme, although her team are keen to free up time in her hectic schedule to join the show and start filming the upcoming series, which was axed in 2016.

It has also been reported the audition scenes on ‘American Idol’ will take place at Disney World, with rumours circulating they may also be held in Disneyland.

However, it is unknown whether the show will be aired on the network once or twice a week, and it has been speculated ‘American Idol’ will return to screens in March 2018 in a Sunday evening time slot.

Original host Ryan Seacrest is another favourite to return and return as the show’s host, but he has admitted he thinks he would struggle to juggle two jobs because he’s just been handed a permanent presenting slot on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ alongside his friend Kelly Ripa.

Speaking previously, the 42-year-old presenter said: “I don’t know if I can host it. Do you know the preparation I have to do for [‘Live!’] every night?

“[The return] was news to me last week. I had said at the end of the series, ‘Goodbye for now’ – hoping somewhere it would come back.”