Larnaca fires brought under control

Fires broke out in Mazotos and Kornos in the Larnaca district on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Fire Service spokesman, Andreas Kettis, the fire in Mazotos broke out at about 13:02 burning three hectares of olive trees and brush.

Two Fire Service engines, a Game Fund vehicle, five agricultural tractors and two excavators were used in extinguishing the flames.

The fire in Kornos broke out at 13:10, burning a hectare of pine trees, dry grass and wild vegetation were burned.

Ten fire and forestry department vehicles and an aircraft were used to bring the fire under control.

The fire department are investigating the causes of the fires.