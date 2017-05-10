Lillikas wins party support for presidential candidacy

The Citizen’s Alliance political senate on Wednesday gave the green light for its leader, Giorgos Lillikas, to stand as candidate in the upcoming presidential elections.

Twenty-nine members of the senate took part in the vote. Six said that whilst Lillikas was the most suitable candidate fresh discussions should take place with the other so-called centrist parties to avoid a rift in the front by having two candidates.

The other parties, Edek, Diko, Greens, and Solidarity, have already opted to support Diko chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos.

The rest of the members said Lillikas should formally announce his candidacy as soon as possible, emphasising the disagreements with Papadopoulos on the national health scheme, and the Diko chairman’s vague position on the Cyprus problem.

Their main objection, however, was the fact that Papadopoulos has essentially precluded cooperation with Akel.

Lillikas reiterated his call for the majority’s decision to be respected, urging everyone to stick together ahead of the electoral battle.